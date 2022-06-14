MnDOT announces $2M available for projects in Greater Minnesota

Cities, counties, tribes and other government entities in Greater Minnesota are encouraged to apply for matching funds for local transportation infrastructure projects that support economic development, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced.

Greater Minnesota is defined as all counties outside of the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area.

A total of $2 million in matching funds is available through the Transportation Economic Development program for construction projects on the state highway system that will occur in 2023 and 2024.

Expressions of interest for this round of TED funding are highly encouraged and must be submitted online through the MnDOT TED solicitation website by 5 p.m. July 1, 2022.

Applicants who submit an expression of interest will work with MnDOT staff to develop a full application. Applications are due Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Projects selected for funding will be announced in fall 2022.

Questions about the solicitation may be directed to Kenneth.Buckeye@state.mn.us.

MnDOT’s TED Program is a competitive grant program that helps meet the state’s transportation and economic development needs by creating and preserving well-paying jobs and leveraging private and local investment in transportation infrastructure.

The TED program has provided nearly $130 million in grants to 55 projects throughout Minnesota since 2011. This investment leveraged $336 million in local government and private funds. For more information, including lists of past projects funded through the TED Program since 2010, visit mndot.gov/funding/ted/index.html.