Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association offer youth scholarships

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association have opened up applications for the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship, whichwas established in 1994, and annually awards up to 24 scholarships of approximately $1,000 each.

Since its inception, nearly $558,000 has been awarded.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, and two of the awards are made available through the Christensen Family Fund for Youth Scholarships. These scholarships will be available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2021-22. The application for the Minnesota State Fair Scholarships must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/.

The Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association, in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the 4-H Auction Committee, will award in excess of $80,000 in scholarships to 4-H members, furthering their education and work toward a post-secondary degree at an accredited college or university. To apply, applicants must have completed high school by 2022 or earlier and be attending college for the 2022-23 school year. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug.1. More than $700,000 has been awarded over the lifetime of this program. More information about these scholarships can be found at mlbapurpleribbonauction.org.

