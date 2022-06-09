Meadow Greens Ladies club plays 2-Person Best Ball format

Wednesday’s “Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was a 2-Person Best Ball format.

Partners were randomly drawn and then hit the course. On the front 9, Patty Peterson and Jan Waller scored the win with a 32 after subtracting handicap.

Sheila Cotter and Nancy Wesely turned in a score of 30 for the win on the back nine. Chip-ins were made by Joyce Anderson on hole No. 8, and Carol Bulson on hole No. 1.