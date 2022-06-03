Martha C. Boe, 91 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Adams, Minnesota.

Martha Catherine was born October 2, 1930 to Joseph and Katherine (Hemann) Koenigs in Meyer, Iowa. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Meyer and attended school in Meyer as well.

On January 22, 1949 Martha was united in marriage to James Edward Boe at the Sacred Heart Rectory in Meyer, Iowa. Martha and Jim resided and raised their family in Taopi. Following Jim’s death in 1994 Martha continued to live in Taopi until 2005, when she moved to Adams. Over the years Martha worked at Libby’s, and later as a cook at Southland High School.

Martha was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams where she was active in the Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #146 in Adams, and the Taopi Women’s Club. Martha had many interests including bingo, rummaging, bird watching, quilting, and making strawberry jam. At the center of her life was her faith in God and love for her family.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband James on June 1, 1994; daughter LaVonne and son John; grandson Tyler Boe; son-in-law Duane Schneider; parents; sisters Marcella Jax, Johanna Mullenbach, and Anna Miller; brothers Henry Koenigs and Gilbert Koenigs.

Martha is survived by her children Ronald (Darlene) Boe of Adams, William (Linda) Boe of Taopi, Joyce (Greg) Walters of Rochester, LeeAnn (Craig Schaefer) Schneider of Adams, Wayne (Valarie) Boe of St. Louis Park, Julie (Steve) Salveson of Red Wing, and Michael Boe of Adams; grandchildren Daren (Jane), Erica (Chris), Rodney (Kari), Anne (Alain), James (Amber), Lisa (Scott), Emily (Brian), Elizabeth (Nick), Katie (Nate), Jason (Natasha), Shari, Eric (Shayna), Jennifer, Alison (Anna), Laura (Ben), Marie (Ben), Sandra (Matthew), Drew (Elisabeth), Crista (Tyler); 31 great grandchildren; sister Bernadette Kraus; sisters-in-law Lois Warzynski and Bonnie Boe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif concelebrating. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and will continue Saturday morning for one hour prior to Mass at the church. Memorials in Martha’s memory may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic School (sacredheartadams.org) in Adams.