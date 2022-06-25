Man pleads not guilty to drug charges

An Austin man has pleaded not guilty to four felony drug charges including one for first degree drugs sales of 100 grams or more cocaine or meth over a 90 day period.

Esteban Ambriz was arrested on June 8 in the 200 block of Seventh Street NW in Austin and was subsequently charged with the drug sales felony along with three additional felony charges of first degree drug sales of 17 grams more of cocaine or meth over a 90 day period.

According to the court complaint, a confidential informant purchased methamphetamines from Ambriz on three separate occasions totalling just under 148 grams.

At one point, the complaint states that Ambriz bragged about how much dope he had.