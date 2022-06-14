Lyle-Pacelli youth baseball team takes second in Eagan
The Lyle-Pacelli 12U AA baseball team took second place at the Eagan Summer Clash last weekend. L-P beat Wazyata Blue 14-4 and it topped Hastings 12-2, but it lost to Stewartville 9-5 in pool play. L-P beat Eagan 5-2 in bracket play and lost the title game to Red Wing 6-5. Pictured, back row, from left to right: assistant coach Matt Jenkins, coach Brock Meyer, assistant coach Jared Koopal. Standing: Jake Kiker, Grady Meyer, Dawson Jenkins, Landon Phan, Case Koopal and Bradley Carranza; kneeling: Ian Johnson, Banning Korfhage, Connor Goslee, and Dylan Phan; front: batboy Chance Koopal. Photo provided