Lyle-Pacelli youth baseball team takes first in Owatonna

The Lyle-Pacelli youth baseball team went undefeated, taking first place in the 12U AA tournament in Owatonna this past weekend. L-P beat Maple River 13-0 and Kasson-Mantorville 14-4 in pool play on Saturday. L-P then went on to best the Hopkins Royals 12-3, Owatonna 9-1, and finally the Byron Bears 4-2 for the championship on Sunday. Pictured, back row, from left to right: assistant coach Matt Jenkins, coach Brock Meyer, Jake Kiker, Bradley Carranza, Dawson Jenkins, Grady Meyer, Case Koopal, assistant coach Jared Koopal. Front row: Ian Johnson, Landon Phan, Banning Korfhage, Dylan Phan, and Connor Goslee. Photo provided