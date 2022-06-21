Lyle Independence Day Celebration: June 24-26

It might not be on the order of a 150th celebration, even one that had to wait two years, but the City of Lyle is still going all out for another memorable summer celebration.

The Lyle Independence Day Celebration will be held June 24-26 and will kick off the weekend on Friday, June 24 with a hearty meal from the Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Grilling at the Lyle American Legion.

Schedule of events

All times and events are subject to change.

Friday, June 24

• Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Grilling at the Lyle American Legion, 5-9 p.m.

• Miss Lyle and Little Miss/Mr. Lyle Crowning at the Lyle American Legion, music afterwards, 7 p.m.

• Street Dance featuring the Band “IV Play” Lyle American Legion (back up location fire station), 9 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 25

• Classic Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Truck, Tractor & Semi Pull (South end), 10 a.m.

• Community Carnival @ Park (back up location inside school), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Kickball Tourney at the Football Field, 1 p.m.

• Beanbag Tourney @ Lyle Liquor, food/drink specials, Music, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

• In case of weather, scheduled performances will be inside the school

• Church Service (ecumenical) in the Park, 10 a.m.

• Smokin Brothers BBQ at the Lyle American Legion, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Grand Parade, noon. Following the Parade will be a Flag Presentation and Speakers at Park Gazebo / Kiddie Games at Football Field

• Stump Jumpers: Mud Bog Races (South End), 1:30 p.m.

• Bingo @ Big Shelter in Park, 1:30 p.m.

• Pony Rides & Kiddie Train Rides in the Park, 1:30 p.m.

• Music by “507 Country” at Park Gazebo, 1:30 p.m.

• Firemen’s Water Fights at Park (Pine Street), 2 p.m.

• Horseshoe Tourney at the Lyle American Legion, 2 p.m.

• Pedal Pull in the Park (Pine Street), 3:30 p.m.

• Talent Show at Park Gazebo, 4:30 p.m.

• Live Music at Park Gazebo, 6 p.m.

• Performance by “Sheltered Reality” at the Football Field, 8 p.m.

• “Amazing Hoopsters” Show at the Football Field, 9:15 p.m.

• Fireworks (bring blankets/chairs to view from the football field), Dusk

• Food Vendors in park all weekend.

• Parking NOT permitted on streets surrounding the park.

• No motor vehicles in park.

For details and updates, follow the “Lyle Independence Day Celebration” Facebook page