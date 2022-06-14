Lunchbox History Series presents ‘History of the Paramount Theatre’

The Mower County Historical Society is preparing for the next 2022 Lunchbox History Series at noon on Thursday, June 23, with a special presentation titled, “History of the Paramount Theatre” presented by local community member and historian Jim Burroughs.

Jim and his wife Milly, have been actively involved at the Paramount for many years and brings a lot of insight into the process of restoring the building to its original glory.

Lunchbox History Series events are held monthly on the fourth Thursday from April to September in the Pioneer Building on the fairgrounds at the Mower County Historical Society in Austin. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. People are encouraged to bring your lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

To RSVP for the Lunchbox event, please email director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the Mower County Historical Society at 507-437-6082.

You can support the Mower County Historical Society by becoming a member of the society. MCHS also accepts financial and in-kind donations year round to fund various projects. Please contact director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office during regular business hours between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday.