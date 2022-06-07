Lorene J. Ingvalson, 97

Lorene J. Ingvalson, age 97, of Austin, Minnesota, formerly of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Lorene Janet Hagen was born in Elkton, Minnesota, to Oliver and Clara (Studer) Hagen on July 7, 1924. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1942. Following graduation, Lorene worked at Hormel in Austin for a few years, then Woolworths until 1948. On November 13, 1948, Lorene was united in marriage to Clayton Ingvalson at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. The couple farmed together, and two daughters, Sandra and Laurie completed their family. When her girls were older, Lorene used her talent as a seamstress for Harriet’s Dres-Wel in Blooming Prairie for 30 years. She loved to sew and do embroidery; she sewed bed caddies for the residents of Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Lorene was involved in many church activities for the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. She chaired the annual lutefisk dinner for over 10 years and served as a Chairman of WELCA for two terms. Lorene was also a Circle Chair for many years and spent countless hours volunteering in the kitchen. She was a member of Farmers Union and served as Mower County Chairman. A highlight of Clayton and Lorene’s married life was a trip to Alaska in 1997. In 1998, the couple moved to Austin, Minnesota, where they stayed the rest of their years. During her time in Austin, Lorene donated her time and resources to make over 1,500 teddy bears for Worlein Funeral Home.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra (Lonnie) Vanek of Austin, Minnesota, and Laurie (Robert Viner) Bremer of Sparta, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Aaron Vanek; one great grandchild; brother, Ollie (Shar) Hagen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and sister, Gretchen Claussen of Albert Lea, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Clara Hagen; husband, Clayton Ingvalson; sister, Jean Prihoda; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill (Margaret) Prihoda, Forrie Claussen, Gertie (Selmer) Ellis, and Esther (Carlo) Hansen; nieces, Gina Miller and Betty Fierro; and nephews, Steve Prihoda, Jim Prihoda, and Art Hansen.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. The service will be live streamed on First Lutheran’s Facebook page. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.