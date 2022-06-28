Letter to the Editor: Roe v Wade decision will have grave consequences

How far gone is our democracy when 66% of the population support a constitutional right to an abortion and 30% oppose it and yet the 30% position wins out?

Republicans, due to putting so much energy into voter suppression with no accountability at the ballot box, don’t need to have the support of the majority. Five of the Supreme Court justices were appointed by presidents who LOST the popular vote. Due to the absurd degree of gerrymandering in the Senate, Republican senators represent 41 million fewer people than the 50 Democrats!

According to the Bible, life begins at birth: Genesis 2:7 when God “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” But, does God kill babies? Do your own homework by reading the following:

Numbers 31:17

Deuteronomy 2:34

Deuteronomy 28:53

1 Samuel 15:3

2 Kings 8:12

2 Kings 15:16

Isaiah 13:16

Isaiah 13:18

Ezekiel 9:6

Hosea 9:14

Hosea 13:16

The Supreme Court decision on Roe will have grave consequences, and those who will suffer the most are people of color and young people.

You tell me how anyone living on $15/hour, or less, is supposed to afford food, housing, daycare and medical care. Do you really believe the mental health of these unwanted babies will flourish and eventually become contributing, healthy, well-educated adults in this country?

This decision shows us exactly what’s at stake when a minority imposes its will through non-democratic means.

We must make our voices heard and vote — that’s our only option going forward.

Roberta Mistretta

Austin, MN