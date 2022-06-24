Law enforcement searching Lyle for Austin robbery suspect

Authorities are asking residents of Lyle to stay away from an area in town law enforcement is searching in connection to an armed robbery of a convenience store located in Austin Friday.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Austin’s SIRT team is heading to Lyle to search a pair of homes they believe the suspect, a black male with a beard, fled to.

Sandvik said that after the robbery there was a pursuit and that the subject fled to Lyle, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing into Lyle. Law enforcement from Austin, Mower County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa and Lyle Police Department are on scene.

Residents are asked to stay away from the scene until it is resolved.