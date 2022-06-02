Ladies Golf Club holds Play of the Day

The “Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was Par 4’s on Wednesday.

Scores minus handicap for five par 4’s on the front nine resulted in Linda Youngmark taking the win with only 16 strokes, while Joy Blaser and Carmel Taylor both took a win with 18 strokes. On the five par 4’s on the back nine, Dianne Barnett won with a score of 18, with Sue Erickson earning a win with 19 strokes, and Doris Hagen with a 20.

A birdie was made by Linda Youngmark on hole no. 3, and Kare Baier chipped in on holes No. 5 and No. 14.