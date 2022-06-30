Ladies Golf Club holds ‘Play of the Day’

On Wednesday teams were randomly picked for the Play of the Day game, Step Aside at the Meadow Greens Ladies Golf Club.

Similar to a best shot format, all players teed off, selected the best shot and that player “stepped aside” for the next shot.

Play continued in that manner through to the hole. A team handicap was used for low net scores. Winners on the front nine with a score of 25 were Joy Blaser, Janice Perrigo and Karen Baier. The back nine winners were Dianne Barnett, Sandy Davis, Judy McGuire and Carmel Taylor with a score of 28.