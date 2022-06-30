Ladies Golf Club holds ‘Play of the Day’

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Daily Herald

On Wednesday teams were randomly picked for the Play of the Day game, Step Aside at the Meadow Greens Ladies Golf Club. 

Similar to a best shot format, all players teed off, selected the best shot and that player “stepped aside” for the next shot. 

Play continued in that manner through to the hole. A team handicap was used for low net scores. Winners on the front nine with a score of 25 were Joy Blaser, Janice Perrigo and Karen Baier. The back nine winners were Dianne Barnett, Sandy Davis, Judy McGuire and Carmel Taylor with a score of 28.

More RSS General

Hulne: Gach is getting his chance with the Orlando Magic summer team

John Ernest Heimerman, 97

Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

Donald A. Sprandel, 78

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections