Kwik Trip announces mobile ordering service

Kwik Trip has announced the full implementation of its carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery services through the Kwik Rewards mobile app.

These services will be available at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and will be a part of all newly built stores moving forward.

This addition to the existing food service program will allow guests to order fried chicken, pizza, and other Hot Spot items, in addition to a full line of beverages, commodities, packaged goods and more, all through the Kwik Rewards app.

Pick-ups will be found on a special rack in the store. The guest will then be able to shop the store as usual for additional items, or be able to bypass the checkout line if needed.

Curbside pickup allows guests to place an order, and then an employee will bring the order right out after indicating vehicle description and where the guest is parked when arriving.

Kwik Trip is also launching delivery through the Kwik Rewards app, which will be powered in most markets through a preferred partnership with DoorDash. Guests can place an order, and a delivery driver will head to the store, pick up the order, and deliver it on behalf of Kwik Trip.

To celebrate the launch, Kwik Trip is offering free delivery on all orders through the Kwik Rewards app from now through June 30. Download the Kwik Rewards app, click on the “More” tab and select “Mobile Ordering” to get started today.