Kara S. Hofner, 32

Kara Shalane Hofner, age 32, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Kara was born November 15, 1989, in Austin, Minnesota, to Terry and Tonya (Hommerding) Hofner. She graduated from Austin High School and was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Kara loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed being outside, camping, watching her dad work in the garage, and listening to birds. Kara was a big fan of Elvis Presley and loved Christmas music. Kara had a contagious smile that brightened the day of those around her. Kara will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her parents, Terry and Tonya Hofner; siblings, Michaela, Lily, and Madolyn; grandparents, Roger and Sonya Hofner, Timothy and Rosemary Hommerding; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Tracy Freund; and cousin, Tyler Boe.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Lunch will be served after the service at the Mapleview Community Center. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.