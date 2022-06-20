Joyce Ann Crowley, 59

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Joyce A. Crowley, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, loving wife, and mother of 3 children passed away at age 59, in Rochester, MN from Lymphoma.

Joyce was born in the fall of 1962, to Harry and Dorothy Nieman of Austin, MN. She attended Austin Public High School and was active in the band. She was known as “Crash” for her cymbal playing. She went on to attend the University of Minnesota, Waseca Branch for Horticulture and Greenhouse Management in 1981. She met Thomas E. Crowley and it was love at first sight. In October 1982, they were joined in marriage and raised two daughters and one son: Kristina, Lacey, and Shawn.

Joyce went on to take over her grandmother’s business, St. Ansgar Greenhouse and Floral in 1992. She had a passion for her family, flowers, and helping her community. Joyce was a kind soul, always had a smile to share, was hardworking, and showed unconditional love to anyone she came across. Joyce would talk to anyone she met and always had a story to share. Joyce along with her husband was active in the Austin and Mason City Amateur (Ham) Radio Club, shared a love for camping, and created videos for their Ham Radio RV & Stuff, YouTube channel.

Joyce is preceded by death by her: mother, Dorothy Nieman; father-in-law, Max Crowley; grandparents, William and Amanda Thrasher, and Harry and Dorothy Nieman.

She is survived by her: husband, Thomas Crowley; 3 children Kristina (Steven Morische) Crowley, Lacey (Tava Blair) Crowley, and Shawn Crowley; grandchild Andrew Morische; her sister, Deb (Jim) Nelson; father, Harry Nieman; mother-in-law, Rosemary Crowley; sisters-in-laws, MaryAnn (Steve) Jondal, Barbara (John) Bungum, Susan (Jeffery) Jech, Katherine (Jay), Jendersee, Margret Crowley, Patricia Crowley; brother-in-law, James Crowley; along with multiple aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life will follow the Service at South Square. Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery, in St. Ansgar, Iowa at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrance be made in the form of contributions to the community or the Joyce Crowley fund at Farmer’s State Bank, for a memorial. XOXO

