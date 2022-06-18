John Mueller to run unopposed for reelection in the First District

Incumbent John Mueller is running unopposed as he is up for reelection for the Mower County Board of Commissioners First District seat.

Mueller defeated Tim Duren during a special election in 2021 to fill Tim Gabrielson’s term, who passed away suddenly in 2020. However, because of redistricting from the census conducted last year, Mueller was required to run for election this year.

Mueller said Thursday he had every intention of running again.

“I really was looking to just complete that commitment that I made last year,” Mueller said. “I filed right away that first morning.”

While Mueller is running alone, he is still taking this commitment and the run itself serious in an effort to continue learning and to continue working for the people of Mower County.

“The 10 months or so I have been here … really just scratches the surface of what there is to know and learn,” Muller said. “I have enjoyed it, I’ve learned from it and hopefully I’ve had good input in that year. For me it’s all of those reasons and I think satisfied constituents, are reasons to make sure I commit [to filling out the term].”

Mueller has enjoyed his time so far and has brought in a wealth of information from the county process. One of the most important things he’s learned during his time is the ability to listen when appropriate.

Those lessons, learned both on the county commission as well as stints on township boards, have become important in how Mueller has approached the work.

“I’ve been on many boards where I know enough that I should come in and be a good listener,” Mueller said. “To ask questions and learn. There are maybe some things you want to change through the process, but you learned what you can and cannot change. It’s going to take time to learn those things.”

Specifically, Mueller has taken an interest in the county’s roads knowing how important they are to Mower County and those who make use of the rural thoroughfares for their livelihoods.

To that end he’s worked closely with Public Works Director Mike Hanson and his department to better understand how that work is accomplished.

Moving forward, there are a number of things Mueller wants to focus on including social services, public health and one of the more important topics in Mower County — septic systems regulation.

To help with all of these areas, Mueller has leaned on Mower County Administrator Trish Harren.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t credit our county administrator,” Mueller said. “She keeps her finger on the pulse to see what’s available in Mower County.”

Finally, Mueller has aims of wanting to help build business in the county and some of the elements that come along with it.

“Another area I would like to work on is how we help those folks rebound and stay steady and what we can do to grow our businesses in Mower County,” Mueller said. “We have to provide more housing. I’ve really learned the values of the tax abatement program and what that’s doing for Mower County housing.”