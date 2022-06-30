John Ernest Heimerman, 97

John Ernest Heimerman, age 97, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. On December 14, 1924, John was born at home to Michael and Anna (Rauen) Heimerman in Stacyville, Iowa. He attended country school until 8th grade. On September 25, 1946, John married Thresia Schmidt at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rose Creek, Minnesota, and they had nine children. John farmed until 1974 then the family moved to Albert Lea. While in Albert Lea, John worked for Smitty’s Glass until 1990. The two later moved back to Blooming Prairie in 1995. The couple loved dancing, and they belonged to the Stateline Polka Club and Polka Lovers Club of America. John liked to listen to old time music, watch Twins games, and was a Minnesota Vikings fan. He was a member of St. Columbanus Catholic Church, Blooming Prairie, MN, Eagle’s Club, and Moose Club. John will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

John is survived by his nine children, John “Jack” (Janet) Heimerman of Apache Junction, Arizona, Jerome “Jerry” (Beverly) Heimerman of Medford, Minnesota, Charles “Chuck” (Cheryl) Heimerman of Bellville, Illinois, Donna Tope of Tensed, Idaho, Dennis (Carol) Heimerman, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Dean (Terri) Heimerman, of Cleveland, Minnesota, Jeanne (Mike) Trullinger of Hanover, Minnesota, Steve (Laurie) Heimerman of Faribault, Minnesota, and Lori (Tim) Stoll of Champlin, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Heimerman, Marcene Heimerman, and Dorothy Swehla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thresia Heimerman; parents, Michael and Anna; son-in-law, Clarence Tope; granddaughter, Anna Marie Heimerman; seven brothers; and four sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. A rosary service will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, at the Blooming Prairie Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery in Blooming Prairie. Memorials preferred to St. Columbanus Catholic Church, Prairie Manor Care Center or donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.