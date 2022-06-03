Jamey Helgeson: Thank you for supporting the United Way of Mower County

Thank you to everyone that supported the United Way of Mower County’s fundraising campaign. When you chose to support the United Way with a donation, you are making a positive impact in Mower County.

Each and every dollar you give is used to improve access to programs and to be the helping hand that lifts families and individuals up. LIFE Mower County has been a recipient of these funds that helps provide Advocacy and Family Supports, Our Place Recreation Center and Special Olympics. Thank you United Way of Mower County for supporting LIFE Mower County!

You can learn more about the United Way of Mower County by visiting their website at www.uwmower.org.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Adulting 101 at the Austin Public Library, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Walking Club, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota, 4 p.m. and Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.

Friday: Community Resource and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. and Bingo, 6 p.m.

June 11: Minnesota Twins Baseball Game, 9 a.m.

June 13: People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

June 14: Super Hero Dance, 6 p.m.

June 15: Special Olympics Bowling, 4:30 p.m.

June 16: Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

June 17: Pizza Party and Games, 5 p.m.

June 18: Back to the 50s Weekend, 9:30 a.m.