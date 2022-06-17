Jamey Helgeson: Tell Congress to support the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides critical support for millions of people with disabilities and their families to be able to afford necessities like food and rent. But it has many rules that make it hard for people to save money and get out of poverty. SSI has an asset limit that has not been updated since 1989. Assets include money in bank accounts, property, and savings. Right now, people who get SSI can only have $2,000 in assets. Married couples can only have $3,000.

These asset limits mean that people cannot save money and force people with disabilities into poverty. TAKE ACTION at https://tinyurl.com/SSISavingsPenalty: Urge your U.S Senators to support people with disabilities and their families by cosponsoring the bipartisan SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act (S.4102) which would raise these asset limits.

What is Frontline Worker Pay?

To thank those Minnesotans who worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, Gov. Tim Walz signed Frontline Worker Payments into law April 29, 2022, enabling those workers to apply for Frontline Worker Pay. Application dates are June 8 through July 22, 2022. To see if your eligible or to apply, please visit https://frontlinepay.mn.gov/.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Picnic In The Park, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Walking Club, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Fishing Day, 10 a.m.

June 28: Movie Night, 6 p.m.

June 29: Special Olympics Bowling, 4:30 p.m.

June 30: Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.