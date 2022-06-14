Institute hosting two free events to celebrate 80 years

Family Learning Day and a Community Celebration will be held on June 25

The Hormel Institute is celebrating its 80th Anniversary this year.

To say thank you to the community for supporting the Institute for the past eight decades, the Institute is hosting two events on Saturday, June 25. Both events are free and open to the public.

Below is a schedule of events for both events.

Family Learning Day

When: Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: The Hormel Institute

• Red Barn Learning Farm Petting Zoo

• “Strollin’ Through the Colon” (Learn about colorectal cancer prevention)

• Scavenger Hunt

• Hands-on Activities: Elephant Toothpaste science experiment, Strawberry DNA Extraction science experiment, Microscopes, Make cancer-fighting snacks

Community Celebration

When: Saturday, June 25, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Purple Ribbon Plaza at the Mower County Fairgrounds

Live Music

• 3-5 p.m.: Rick McAlister of the Five-0-Seven’s

• 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Hair of the Dog

• 8-11 p.m.: Rhino

Food Trucks

• Taqueria Guerrero

• MinneDonut

•La Borinqua

• Just Take the Cake Too

• Bummy’s BBQ

Torge’s Bar

• Bean Bag Tournament Hosted by Hwy 218 Cornhole: $10 registration fee, sign-up from 3-3:40 p.m., Tournament, 4-8 p.m