In Your Community: Winners named in Lyle Independence Celebration Talent Show
Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Pictured are those youth who took part in the Lyle Independence Celebration Talent Show this past weekend, June 26, in Lyle City Park.
Junior Vocal
First: Becca Hungerholt
Second: Hadley Prescott
Third (tie): Cooper Sampson and Liam Hutchinson and Ryland and Hadley Prescott
Senior Vocal
First: Jada Day
Second: Kai Baker
Third: Cierra
Junior Piano
First: Asher Ziegler
Second: Mila Ziegler
Third (tie): Hadley Prescott, Daphine Ziegler, Olivia Ziegler, Noah Klouse
Junior Miscellaneous
First: Ransom Family: Dayne, Ruby, Jasper and Scarlet
Second: Lyle Frank
Third (tie): Adelaide Frank, Jasper Ransom, Nevaeh Slowinski, Arya Frank, Adelaide and Arya Frank.
Junior Instrumental
First: Dayne Ransom
Second: Liam Frank
Intermediate Vocal
First place: Ty Sampson
Second place: Shelbie Allen
Junior Dance
First: Ruby and Scarlett Rnasom
Senior Piano
First: Alyssa Klouse
Sponsors: Lyle American Legion Post 105 Savings Bonds, trophies and ribbons and Freeborn County Coop, treat bags for all participants.