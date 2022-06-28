In Your Community: Winners named in Lyle Independence Celebration Talent Show

Published 6:19 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Daily Herald

Photo provided

Pictured are those youth who took part in the Lyle Independence Celebration Talent Show this past weekend, June 26, in Lyle City Park.

Junior Vocal

First: Becca Hungerholt

Second: Hadley Prescott

Third (tie): Cooper Sampson and Liam Hutchinson and Ryland and Hadley Prescott

Senior Vocal

First: Jada Day

Second: Kai Baker

Third: Cierra

Junior Piano

First: Asher Ziegler

Second: Mila Ziegler

Third (tie): Hadley Prescott, Daphine Ziegler, Olivia Ziegler, Noah Klouse

Junior Miscellaneous

First: Ransom Family: Dayne, Ruby, Jasper and Scarlet

Second: Lyle Frank

Third (tie): Adelaide Frank, Jasper Ransom, Nevaeh Slowinski, Arya Frank, Adelaide and Arya Frank.

Junior Instrumental

First: Dayne Ransom

Second: Liam Frank

Intermediate Vocal

First place: Ty Sampson

Second place: Shelbie Allen

Junior Dance

First: Ruby and Scarlett Rnasom

Senior Piano

First: Alyssa Klouse

Sponsors: Lyle American Legion Post 105 Savings Bonds, trophies and ribbons and Freeborn County Coop, treat bags for all participants.

