In Your Community: Shriners present check

Published 6:27 pm Friday, June 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

At a recent social event, the Austin Shrine Club presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to Rose West of the Shrine HealthCare for Children. This brings the total donation so far this year to $7,500. These donations are the result of the support in Austin for the pop can recycling program that supports the Shrine HealthCare program. Neil Hanson and Gary Brolsma presented the check. The Austin Shrine Club appreciates the support of the Austin community for this project. Photo provided

