In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate bridge is played twice weekly at the Mower County Senior Center. Both sessions start at 11:30 a.m. each day. Players come from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin

Tuesday’s results with four and a half tables playing were:

• First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

• Second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Fifth place, Theresa Baldus and Gail Schmidt

Wednesday five full tables played

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Fifth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Even though COVID-19 is still with us, bridge players are true to our sport. Several of our group are home bound and or in the hospital. We note that with respect for all players at the Center, and good wishes for all battling this health issue, everyone wore masks on Wednesday.

We give each a shout out and a loud “Thank You!” And a “Thank You” also to the Herald for providing this venue to show support for bringing an end to an international problem.