In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesday and Wednesday, every week starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

We’re always open to welcoming more players. This group is congenial, smiling and good natured, yet seems to struggle to get more than four to six tables. A special note goes out to high school students to get started playing this game. They will never be sorry as this game is played all over the world.

Players this week came from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea. In spite of COVID-19, illness and some wearing masks, four tables played Tuesday.

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Millie Siever

• Third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Larry Heimness

On Wednesday, four tables played, winners were:

• First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second place, Millie Siever and Larry Heimness

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Defense is the high priority in this game, and believe it or not, it starts with the bidding. Karen Walker cites in the May issue of the ACBL the art of overcalls. Today’s players use a strategy of bidding more often, and to bid smarter. Simply put, a team might get the top score in a hand, simply by taking a non vulnerable set, as their overcall shut down the opponents bidding process. She lists three justifications for an overcall; to buy the contract, interfere with opponents bidding and also, directing partner lead.