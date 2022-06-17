In Your Community: Club News

Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge played Tuesday and Wednesday, this week, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin; four tables each day. Winners on Tuesday were:

• First place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Third place: Theresa Baldus and Gail Schmidt

• Fourth place: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesday winners

• First place: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Second place: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Third place (tie): Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Numbers are down due to illness, vacations, heat, etc. Some are making rhubarb jam, rhubard pie and/or cake. A delicious time of year for all.

Clubs around the circuit are working at trying to get people back to the face-to-face game, rather than support the online group. Per the ACBL magazine, we read stories, especially about the many players who have reached their 80s and 90s who claim this game as the most important part of their day.

Brownsdale Study Club

On Wednesday, June 15, four members of the Brownsdale Study Club met at the home of Shelly Vogel. President Shelly opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved. Member’s response to the roll call, “A trend you like or don’t like” were all dislikes of low rider pants, big hair, Facebook, and tattoos.

Under old business, Mary Kidwiler Moritz made a sign promoting the Study Club for the Brownsdale Community Fair next Monday, June 20. We will meet at 5:45 p.m.

Under new business Shelly suggested changing our meeting date to the third Tuesday of the month. We will poll prospective members and decide next month.

Shelly shared the Hayfield Sesquicentennial schedule of events coming up next June 24-25.

Therese Manggaard made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Rena Perrigo.

Mary’s blast from the past highlighted the June 17,1989 Study Club meeting which was held at Ruth Heydt’s home with 11 members present. Mary Volkman shared some history and her involvement with the Girl Scouts. Alice Klingsheim presented the main topic about the work of Tom Butterfield and his establishment of a ranch for homeless boys in Minnesota.

Rena Perrigo’s main topic was on the historical fiction book, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” Cussy May Carter was born in the Appalachian mountains in eastern Kentucky. In 1936, at the age of 19 she became the “book woman” who worked for the Pack Horse Library Project to deliver books, magazines and newspapers to people of the area. Cussy and her dad, Elijah were blue people. They suffered from a congenital disease Methemoglobinemia, which was caused by an enzyme deficiency where there is less oxygen in the blood that makes blood the color of chocolate brown instead of red, causing the skin to be blue instead of white. Cussy suffered discrimination as a result of this medical disorder. Pack librarians were paid $28 a month. They traveled up to 100 miles per week in rain, sleet and snow to get reading materials to the people.

Shelly showed everyone her beautiful quilts made from her grandfather’s neckties and her son’s T-shirts. A delicious cheesecake with fresh fruit and homemade mint tea was served.