Ikes  to host steak cookout fundraiser

The Austin Chapter 10 of the Izaak Walton League will host a steak cookout fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on June 22, at the Ike’s Cabin in Todd Park.

The cost is $15 and includes a 10 ounce sirloin steak, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll. There will be free hot dogs for the kids.

Tickets are available for purchased at the door. Proceeds from the June steak cookout will be used to support habitat improvement at the Mentel and Cary Creek Wildlife Management Areas.