High Forest I-90 eastbound rest area re-opens June 30

The High Forest Interstate 90 rest area, which serves eastbound motorists west of Stewartville, will re-open on June 30, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel repaved the parking lot, did pipe work and replaced and improved walkways.

This work is part of the Interstate 90 project which also includes the below and is anticipated to be finished in August.

• Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of Interstate 90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Highway 63 in Olmsted County;

• Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Highway 63;

• Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project; and

• Improving four bridges: Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over Root River; Interstate 90 westbound bridge over Root River;

• County Road 6 bridge over Interstate 90; and County Road 15 bridge over Interstate 90.