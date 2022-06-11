Hayfield lands top seed in Class A tournament, will play Tuesday

The Hayfield baseball team will be the No. 1 seed in the Minnesota Class A state baseball tournament and the Vikings will open play against New Ulm Cathedral at Joe Faber Field in St Cloud at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Hayfield, which won the Class A title last season, has a record of 22-2 overall and it outscores its opponents on average of 8.9 to 1.7 runs per game.

New Ulm Cathedral is 17-3 overall and it outscores its opponents on average of 8.3 to 3.3 runs per game.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will play in Joe Faber Field at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Class A title game will be in Target Field at 10 a.m. Saturday.