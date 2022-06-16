Hayfield golfers put up solid performances at state meet

Published 3:06 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield golf team was well represented in the Class A state golf finals in Becker Wednesday.

Hayfield senior Keegan Bronson finished his career with a 10th place finish as he shot a 77 in the finals to finish with a 155. Hayfield junior Sam Tucker shot an 85 for a total score of 164 to take 20th place.

Cole Witherow of New Life Academy won the meet with a 146.

Avery Towey shot a 212 to take 58th,  Kristen Watson took 58th with a 212 and Carly Bronson took 71st with a 221.

Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian Academy took first in the girls meet with a 165.

More RSS General

Charges: Motorcyclist clocked at 144 mph said he was going fast ‘because it was hot’

Bernice L. Alger, 89

Sally June Beckel, 68

Michael B. Lenoch, 75

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections