Hayfield golfers put up solid performances at state meet

The Hayfield golf team was well represented in the Class A state golf finals in Becker Wednesday.

Hayfield senior Keegan Bronson finished his career with a 10th place finish as he shot a 77 in the finals to finish with a 155. Hayfield junior Sam Tucker shot an 85 for a total score of 164 to take 20th place.

Cole Witherow of New Life Academy won the meet with a 146.

Avery Towey shot a 212 to take 58th, Kristen Watson took 58th with a 212 and Carly Bronson took 71st with a 221.

Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian Academy took first in the girls meet with a 165.