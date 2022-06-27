Hall of Fame awards highlight Friday night at Chateau Speedway

By Matthew Grage

Week six of racing at Chateau Speedway, powered by Garlick’s Water, was highlighted Friday night with the Induction of six new members into the Chateau Speedway Hall of Fame.

The third class for the Hall of Fame was featured by a group which included drivers from the 60s all the way into the 2000s.

Dick Veldman, a two time track champion in the Stock Class in 1962 and 1983 was represented by family members as was three time champion Louis “Bud” Lomholt. Lomholt was Sportsman track champion in 1966 and Street Stock track champion in 1972 and 1973.

On hand were three drivers to accept their awards: 1982 Limited Late Model track champion Steve Sorensen, two time A Mod champion Todd Scharkey, who won the track championships in 2005 and 2014, and a five-time runner-up between 1986 and 2005 in Street Stock and B Mod classes, Larry Nelson.

The track inducts one Legacy Member each year; an individual who was not necessarily a driver but made significant contributions to racing at Lansing over the years. This year’s Legacy Member was Maynard White, who spent years as a crew chief and car owner as well as a mechanic working on cars out of his garage in Mapleview.

Before and after the awards there was plenty of action to keep the new inductees and everyone else excited with the current group of drivers that do battle at Chateau every summer keeping the history of the track moving on.

The French’s Repair USRA A Mods continued their run of a different feature winner every week this season as Aaron Benson of Clear Lake, Iowa, made his first visit of the year to Chateau a big one as he scored a heat win earlier in the night and then backed it up with the feature win. Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord, the other heat winner, reeled him in late thanks to some traffic but settled for second ahead of his dad Steve.

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Hornets also kept the run of a different feature winner every week intact. Brian Schott of Red Wing went from row two to the front on lap two and ran away from the field for the win. Bailey Wolff of Janesville had a nice run from row four up to third behind Shawn Poston of Red Wing.

The string of different of new feature winners came to an end, however, in the Double M Transport USRA B Mod class as Noah Grinstead of Austin scored his second feature win of the season, leading flag-to-flag and out running the nights two heat winners: Hunter Kennedy of St. Ansgar, Iowa and Michael Johnson of Rose Creek, who chased him to the checkers.

Jack Paulson of Morristown grabbed his second feature win of the year in Power 96 Pure Stocks. PJ Duchene of Faribault took second ahead of Kyndra Guttormson of Chatfield.

Greg Pfeifer, Jr. of Austin picked up his first feature win of the year in the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified Class as he worked his way out of row three to the front in just three laps. Kadden Kath of Ellendale made a late pass on Adam Martinson of Blaine for second.

In the Skjeveland Sanitation USRA stock cars, Travis Shipman of Mason City, Iowa looked to be on his way to his fourth feature win of the year until the car came around under him in turn one while leading to a caution flag. That gave the lead to Chris Adams, of McInitre, Iowa, who gladly accepted the lead and drove off to his first feature win of the season at Chateau. Brad Lange of Jordan came home second ahead of Shipman who worked his way back up through the field for third after going to the tail on the caution. Adams’ win gave him a sweep on the night as he also had one of the class’s two heat wins. The other heat went to Shipman.

The track’s six classes of cars will be back in action next Friday Night with the first green flag at 7:15 p.m.

POWER 96 PURE STOCK

A Feature 1: 1. 17P-Jack Paulson[5]; 2. 44D-PJ Duchene[7]; 3. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[9]; 4. 4-Joshua Bentzen[3]; 5. 17-Michael Wick[6]; 6. 75N-Dylan Nirk[4]; 7. 44-Trey Hoppe[11]; 8. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[12]; 9. (DNF) 33-Jim Briggs[2]; 10. (DNF) 69-Brandon Wiedeman[13]; 11. (DNF) 00-Bobby Crews[10]; 12. (DNF) 5V-Viola Brannan[14]; 13. (DNF) 46-Devyn Deyo[1]; 14. (DQ) 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]

Heat 1: 1. 17-Michael Wick[1]; 2. 33-Jim Briggs[3]; 3. 75N-Dylan Nirk[7]; 4. 46-Devyn Deyo[5]; 5. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[6]; 6. 44-Trey Hoppe[4]; 7. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[2]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 7X-Andrew Eischens[1]; 2. 44D-PJ Duchene[4]; 3. 17P-Jack Paulson[3]; 4. 4-Joshua Bentzen[2]; 5. 00-Bobby Crews[6]; 6. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[5]; 7. 5V-Viola Brannan[7]

DOUBLE M TRANSPORT USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1: 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[3]; 2. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[5]; 3. 22C-Michael Johnson[9]; 4. 20S-Kevin Johnson[8]; 5. 08K-Toby Kennedy[6]; 6. 5-Michael Meyer[10]; 7. 81K-Caleb Korpi[2]; 8. 7M-Matt Tighe[1]; 9. 4-Greg Brooks[7]; 10. (DNF) 15-Cole Neisius[4]

Heat 1: 1. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[1]; 2. 99-Noah Grinstead[2]; 3. 20S-Kevin Johnson[3]; 4. 08K-Toby Kennedy[5]; 5. 81K-Caleb Korpi[4]

Heat 2: 1. 22C-Michael Johnson[1]; 2. 15-Cole Neisius[5]; 3. 7M-Matt Tighe[4]; 4. 5-Michael Meyer[3]; 5. 4-Greg Brooks[2]

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1: 1. 24-Aaron Benson[2]; 2. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[6]; 3. 90X-Steve Wetzstein[5]; 4. 71-Jason Cummins[8]; 5. 55H-AJ Hoff[3]; 6. 65D-Dustin Brown[4]; 7. 72-Doug Hillson[1]; 8. 4A-Joel Alberts[7]; 9. Z29-AJ Zvorak[11]; 10. 77-Jacob Stark[9]; 11. (DNF) 97-Cole Anderson[10]; 12. (DNF) 70-Greg Jenson[12]

Heat 1: 1. 24-Aaron Benson[1]; 2. 71-Jason Cummins[2]; 3. 97-Cole Anderson[4]; 4. 55H-AJ Hoff[3]; 5. 4A-Joel Alberts[5]; 6. Z29-AJ Zvorak[6]

Heat 2: 1. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[1]; 2. 90X-Steve Wetzstein[3]; 3. 77-Jacob Stark[2]; 4. 72-Doug Hillson[6]; 5. 65D-Dustin Brown[5]; 6. (DNF) 70-Greg Jenson[4]

MANKE’S OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT HORNETS

A Feature 1: 1. 21S-Brian Schott[4]; 2. 511-Shawn Poston[3]; 3. 63-Bailey Wolff[8]; 4. 151-Shawn Morris[2]; 5. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[1]; 6. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[7]; 7. 21X-Maison Poston[9]; 8. 36-Adam Gransee[11]; 9. 13K-Keith Erickson[5]; 10. 12-Hayley Herrick[12]; 11. 97X-Carter Kmett[10]; 12. (DNF) 3X-Brandon Blanchard[6]

Heat 1: 1. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[2]; 2. 63-Bailey Wolff[5]; 3. 3X-Brandon Blanchard[4]; 4. 151-Shawn Morris[1]; 5. 21X-Maison Poston[3]; 6. 36-Adam Gransee[6]

Heat 2: 1. 511-Shawn Poston[3]; 2. 21S-Brian Schott[5]; 3. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[2]; 4. 13K-Keith Erickson[4]; 5. 97X-Carter Kmett[1]; 6. (DQ) 12-Hayley Herrick[6]

HANSON TIRE WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1: 1. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[6]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[7]; 3. 24M-Adam Martinson[5]; 4. 83K-Kobie Kath[8]; 5. 96-Charlie Zander[10]; 6. 35-Tony Bloom[4]; 7. 16-Jacob Bennett[13]; 8. 33-Darryl Hainka[1]; 9. 69-Gary Wilde[2]; 10. (DNF) 86-Noel Hoppe[15]; 11. (DNF) 79H-Luke Hainka[11]; 12. (DNF) 29-Tommie Tesch[14]; 13. (DNF) 27-Brandon Underdahl[3]; 14. (DNF) 79-Jeremy Misgen[9]; 15. (DNF) 43-Broderick Diekman[12]

Heat 1: 1. 24M-Adam Martinson[1]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[4]; 3. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[7]; 4. 33-Darryl Hainka[2]; 5. 79-Jeremy Misgen[5]; 6. 79H-Luke Hainka[6]; 7. 16-Jacob Bennett[8]; 8. (DNF) 86-Noel Hoppe[3]

Heat 2: 1. 83K-Kobie Kath[1]; 2. 27-Brandon Underdahl[3]; 3. 35-Tony Bloom[4]; 4. 69-Gary Wilde[2]; 5. 96-Charlie Zander[6]; 6. 43-Broderick Diekman[7]; 7. (DNF) 29-Tommie Tesch[5]

SKJEVELAND SANITATION USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1: 1. 14A-Chris Adams[3]; 2. 15-Brad Lange[7]; 3. 87-Travis Shipman[1]; 4. 67X-Jacob Dahle[5]; 5. 34-Mike Blowers[2]; 6. 67II-Chris Toot[6]; 7. 29S-Josh Sousa[4]; 8. (DNF) 32-Jason Newkirk[9]; 9. (DNS) 39J-Dan Klingfus; 10. (DQ) 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]

Heat 1: 1. 14A-Chris Adams[1]; 2. 67X-Jacob Dahle[3]; 3. 34-Mike Blowers[2]; 4. 15-Brad Lange[5]; 5. 7X-Andrew Eischens[4]

Heat 2: 1. 87-Travis Shipman[3]; 2. 67II-Chris Toot[2]; 3. 29S-Josh Sousa[4]; 4. (DNF) 32-Jason Newkirk[1]; 5. (DNF) 39J-Dan Klingfus[5]