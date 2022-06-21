Grand Meadow Meadowfest: June 24-26

Grand Meadow is 160 years old and still going strong, and that will be reflected in this year’s Meadowfest, slated for June 24-26.

However things will get a mini kick-off the Thursday before, on June 23 with a Kids/Family Fun Night and Treasure Hunt.

The next day things get started in earnest.

A short drive east on Highway 14 will also bring visitors to Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery and their assortment of wines, hard ciders and their new bourbon. For more information, visit: https://fourdaughtersvineyard.com/

For more information on Meadowfest, visit www.cityofgrandmeadow.com

Schedule of events

All times and events are subject to change.

Friday, June 24

• Day of Play at Midwest Machinery Co. John Deere. Bouncy house and corn pit play area complementary picnic lunch, noon to 3 p.m.

• Bingo: 50 cent cards, 100% payback at the Grand Meadow Community Center, 6:30-8 p.m.

• Firefighter Water Fights at Firemen’s Beer Garden at the Fire Department, 7 p.m.

• Book sale and quilt raffle at the Grand Meadow Public Library. Contact Sarah, 1-507-75405859, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, June 25

• Coffee and bake sale at the Grand Meadow Community Center, 8-10 p.m.

• Kids inflatable toys at Veterans Memorial Park (closed for parade, noon to 6 p.m.

• Windsor Chop Meal at the Firemen’s Beer Garden, featuring Windsor chip, potatoes, bun and drink. $10, takeout available. Proceeds go toward fireworks, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Meadowfest Car and Antique Tractor Show at Grand Meadow Business Center Parking Lot.

• Parade, 2 p.m.

• Money Sand Pile at Veterans Memorial Park, 3:30 p.m.

• Kids Pedal Pull for ages 4-11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 3:30 p.m.

• G.A.R. Hall Open House, located on South Main Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday, June 26

• Volleyball Tournament at Grand Meadow City Park, 9 a.m. until done.

• Ecumenical Service, 10 a.m.

• Church Dinner at Grand Meadow United Church including pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, baked beans, chips, bars and beverages. Free will offering and take out available, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Kids Water Fights at Firemen’s Beer Garden, 1 p.m.

• Bean Bag Bash at Firemen’s Beer Garden for ages 16 and over. Three flight pooling, double elimination, 1 p.m.

• Kids Kickball Tourney for sixth grade and under at Memorial Park.

• Kids Candy Bar Bingo and Horse Races at Firemen’s Beer Garden, 4 p.m.

• Firemen’s Beer Garden: 4 p.m. June 25, 11 a.m. June 26 and noon June 27.

• Fireworks show scheduled for the Fourth of July.