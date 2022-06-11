GMLOKS sprint relay team wins a fourth straight state title

The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team won its fourth straight state championship when it took first at the Class A track and field finals in St. Michael/Albertville Friday.

The team of Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland, Breely Galle and Anika Reiland finished with a championship time of 1:45.03 as they edged out Zumbrota-Mazeppa by .05 of a second.

Anika, a senior who took second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, has been GMLOKS’s anchor in the 4 x 200 for all four state championships.

GMLOKS sophomore Lexy Foster took third in shot put.

BOYS RESULTS

200-meter dash: James Howard (seventh, 22.67)

400-meter dash: James Howard (third, 50.05)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (seventh, 4:30.82)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (seventh, 4:30.82)

Discus: Riley Paul (11th, 136-4); Christian Luthe (13th, 134-2)

GIRLS RESULTS

4 x 200-meter relay: Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland, Breely Galle, Anika Reiland (first, 1:45.03)

Shot put: Lexy Foster (third, 39-7.75)

100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (second, 12.48); Chantle Reiland (third, 12.65)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (second, 25.83)