GMLOKS sprint relay team wins a fourth straight state title
Published 10:52 pm Friday, June 10, 2022
The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team won its fourth straight state championship when it took first at the Class A track and field finals in St. Michael/Albertville Friday.
The team of Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland, Breely Galle and Anika Reiland finished with a championship time of 1:45.03 as they edged out Zumbrota-Mazeppa by .05 of a second.
Anika, a senior who took second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, has been GMLOKS’s anchor in the 4 x 200 for all four state championships.
GMLOKS sophomore Lexy Foster took third in shot put.
BOYS RESULTS
200-meter dash: James Howard (seventh, 22.67)
400-meter dash: James Howard (third, 50.05)
1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (seventh, 4:30.82)
Discus: Riley Paul (11th, 136-4); Christian Luthe (13th, 134-2)
GIRLS RESULTS
4 x 200-meter relay: Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland, Breely Galle, Anika Reiland (first, 1:45.03)
Shot put: Lexy Foster (third, 39-7.75)
100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (second, 12.48); Chantle Reiland (third, 12.65)
200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (second, 25.83)