Freedom Fest lights up this weekend

Leave it to Austin’s citizens to step up when something needs to get done.

That’s what a group of four have done in creating the Austin Enhancement Group nonprofit to fully plan out a return to two days of fun with Freedom Fest.

Fireworks will light up the skies and there will be expanded food offerings. Old favorites will also be making their return to this weekend of traditional fun in Austin.

“This year will look very similar to what it’s looked like in the past,” said Taylor Bliese, one of four who form the board of the non-profit along with her husband Mark, Mary Anne Duran and Shawn McAlister. “Street dance, fishing contest, bandshell entertainment …”

Last year, a quickly organized a single day of activities was held, and with the reception came the realization that there needed to be something much more.

“We didn’t want to lose anything,” said Mark. “We wanted to continue and expand on what had always been done.”

The parade, organized by the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 11 a.m. on July 4. Nearly 100 floats and entries will take place in this year’s parade. It will start at the corner of Eighth Avenue NW and Main Street and will follow Main all the way to Marcusen Park.

For more information, visit: www.freedomfestaustin.com/.

Friday, July 1

• Torge’s Street Dance, organized by Torge’s at the Holiday Inn/Torge’s Parking Lot, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

• Kids Fishing Contest, East Side Lake: Registration, 8:30 to 10 a.m; fishing, 9-11:50 a.m.; Awards, noon.

Sunday, July 3

• Morning Lions Fly-In Breakfast at the Austin Airport, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bandshell Stage

Entertainment

• Jane Taylor Academy of Dance, 1-1:30 p.m.

• Acclaim Academy of Dance, 1:45-2:15 p.m.

• Bridget’s Dance Conservatory, 2:30-3 p.m.

• RAD Zoo Presentation (Reptile & Amphibian Discovery Zoo), 3:15-4:15 p.m.

• Little Miss Sparkler/Little Mr. Firecracker Pageant, 4:30-6 p.m.

• Senna Ehrhardt & Cole Allen Duo, 6:30-8 p.m.

Other activities

• Food Trucks, throughout the day

• Craft vendors, 2-8 p.m.

•Kaptain Kirby Children’s Train Rides, 1-5 p.m.

• Kids Inflatables, 2-8 p.m.

• Veteran’s Bingo in the Pavilion, 2-8 p.m.

• Gravity Storm Craft Beer Garden and VFW Beer Garden

Monday, July 4

• Mini Piggy Fun Run, organized by the YMCA, 10:45 a.m.

• Parade, organized by the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, 11 a.m.

Bandshell Stage Entertainment

• Veteran’s Opening Ceremony, 1:30-2 p.m.

• Uptown Jazz Band, 2-3:30 p.m.

• Jeff Reinartz, 4-5:15 p.m

• 3 Lane Band, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Pillars of the Community Presentation/Patriotic Porch Contest Winners Announced, 8-8:30 p.m.

• Community Band, 8:30-10 a.m.

• Flashing Thunder Fireworks, organized by the City of Austin, 10 p.m.

Other Activities

• Food Trucks, throughout the day

• Craft Vendors, throughout the day

• Car Show, 1:30-4 p.m.

• Westminster Chruch Ice Cream Social, 2-4 p.m. (located near the top of Skinner’s Hill)

• Kids Pedal Pull Competition (ages 4-11. Sign-up starting at 3:30 p.m., pull at 4 p.m.

• Hwy 218 Cornhole Tourney at pavilion north of the playground, 2 p.m. sign-up, 2:30 p.m. start

• Petting Zoo, 2-8 p.m.

• Kids inflatables, 2-8 p.m.

• APAC games for kids! 3-6 p.m. near the pond

• Veteran’s Bingo in the Pavilion, 2-8 p.m.

• Gravity Storm Craft Beer Garden and VFW Beer Garden.