Extreme heat expected Tuesday

Published 10:14 am Monday, June 13, 2022

By Daily Herald

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has announced that the Austin area will be placed into a heat advisory for Tuesday, from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Beneath a sunny, breezy day temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s. The addition of high humidity will force heat indexes as high as 105 degrees. People are urged to stay hydrated and to remain in air condition as much as possible.

The days humidity is expected to give way to showers and thunderstorms later in the evening Tuesday. Those showers are predicted to spill over into Wednesday.

