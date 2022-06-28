Donald Lavern Wright, 97

Donald Lavern Wright, age 97, died peacefully of natural causes on June 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in, Albuquerque, NM.

Don was born on April 14, 1925, in Elkton city in Marshall Township, Mower County, Minnesota to parents Ray and Hilda (Besser) Wright. He attended Grand Meadow High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from Mankato State, and his master’s degree from Greeley Colorado.

Don was a devoted husband and a loving father. He married Doris Lucille Nelson in Steele, MN on June 28, 1958, and they had one child, Howard Nicholas Wright, and one daughter-in-law, Margaret M Wright (Paschen). Don had two grandchildren: Erik N Wright, Christiana Kelly (Wright), three great-granddaughters, Fiona Wright, Sydney Eloise Wright, Chyann Kelly, and one great-grandson, Colbe Kelly. Don had many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Ray Wright of Grand Meadow, MN; Mother Hilda (Besser) Wright of Grand Meadow, MN; Wife Doris Lucille Nelson; Brothers Robert Raymond Wright of Moorhead, MN, and Gerald James Wright of King City, OR; Sisters June Lavonne Kramer (Wright), of Austin, MN, and Aurel Rae Rieken (Wright) of Murrieta, CA.

Don is survived by his brother; Alan Gene Wright (94) of Mission, TX; sister, Barbara Lee Burros (Wright) (85) of Nevis, MN, brother-in-law Carsten Burros; sister-in-law Jo Ann Wright of King City, OR; son; Howard Nicholas Wright, and daughter-in-law, Margaret M Wright (Paschen) of Park City, Utah; grandson Erik N Wright, (Lindsey Beatrice Wright (Masukawa)) of San Diego, CA, granddaughter Christiana Kelly (Wright) (Charles Kelly) of Colorado, three great granddaughters, Fiona Wright and Sydney Eloise Wright and Chyann Kelly; one great-grandson, Colbe Kelly.

Don was a WWII Veteran; He was chosen for the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis but after WWII decided against more war. His ship, the Cruiser USS Honolulu, was bombed and torpedoed in the Pacific Ocean and he’d seen enough tragedy. Don was faithful to God and his family, and he was an amazing mixture of toughness, kindness, and generosity, with a great dry sense of humor.

He was (and is) loved dearly by all his family and friends, which he had many of! He will be greatly missed!

Per Donald’s wishes, no services will be held.