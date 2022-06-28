Dietitian’s dish: Are you team salty or sweet?

By Kristina Swanson

Whether you prefer salty or sweet foods, conquer your cravings with healthier ideas from a nutrition expert. Since food is such a critical need, if we are not meeting this need, our body (or mind) will send us signals to get us to eat, or to fulfill this need until it’s met. These signals can present as “cravings,” a lack of control with food, a magnetic pull toward food, a feeling that we have “cheated” or given in to temptation. We often simply need food!

By fueling your body throughout the day and choosing foods from all of the five food groups, you can get the nutrients needed to help satisfy your hunger. Generally, most people feel nourished when eating within one hour of waking, staying hydrated throughout the day with water and eating at least three meals spread out throughout the day. Use this as a guideline to discover what eating pattern and combination of foods works best for you to satisfy your hunger and help you become more in tune with your hunger and fullness cues.

Combining protein- and fiber-filled choices will help keep you full, feel content, and help you stop having food on your mind 24/7. Channel your inner health warrior and kick cravings to the curb with these Hy-Vee dietitian-approved picks:

Team Salty

• Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Green Pea Crisps: This is the real deal when it comes to a veggie-inspired snack. Listing green peas as the first ingredient, these crisps will leave you pleasantly content and not overly thirsty due to their low sodium content!

• Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps: Deliciously different from chips and packed with rice, chickpeas, peas and purple sweet potatoes. Discover a tasty new take on real veggies!

• Catalina Crunch Mix Creamy Ranch Snack Mix: Made with the same delicious taste and crunch of your favorite party mix, featuring protein and fiber from ingredients like mixed nuts, chickpea pretzels, and Catalina Crunch Cereal.

Team Sweet

• Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn: Packed with whole grains, not guilt, and made with real, simple ingredients you know how to pronounce.

• Fuel for Fire Protein Smoothie: An easy, portable smoothie pouch that contains all 9 essential amino acids and more protein than one egg.

• Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds: Nutrient-packed almonds dipped in a thin layer of dark chocolate vs. thick, waxy coating. More nuts than chocolate equals way less sugar, way more delicious.

Refuel and re-energize with this sweet recipe below that’s cereal-ously delicious!

Protein Chow

Serves 16

All you need

• 1 cup Hy-Vee 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate baking chips

• 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter

• 2 tbsp coconut oil

• 4 cups corn Chex cereal

• 4 cups rice Chex cereal

• 1¼ cups Performance Inspired vanilla bean whey protein powder

• ¼ cup powdered sugar

All you do

1. Melt chocolate chips, peanut butter and coconut oil in large microwave-safe bowl, stirring after 30-second intervals until smooth.

2. Place corn and rice cereal in large gallon-size resealable plastic bag or container. Pour chocolate mixture over cereal. Gently toss until evenly coated.

3. Open bag and add protein powder and powdered sugar. Gently toss again until all cereal is coated. Add additional powdered sugar as desired for a more traditional “puppy chow” look.

4. Cover and refrigerate until chilled before serving.

