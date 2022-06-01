Deadline approaching for Austin Area Chamber’s Independence Day parade

The deadline for Austin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day parade entries is fast approaching.

Deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Visit austincoc.com, email info@austincoc.com or contact the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce at 507-437-4561 to get your entry form.

Nearly one hundred floats are expected to participate in this year’s Independence Day Parade, which will take place on July 4. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. near the corner of Eighth Avenue NW and Main St. and will follow Main Street all the way to Marcusen Park.

Sponsor for the parade include Fairway Mortgage Company – The Kris Heichel Team, along with gold sponsors, Allweather Roof, the Austin Area Foundation, Home Federal Savings Bank, Hormel Foods, and Timberline Roofing and Contracting along with silver and bronze sponsors.