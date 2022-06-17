Darlene A. Reed, 76, of Austin, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at The Cedars of Austin. Darlene Ann was born in Austin on October 17, 1945 to Arthur and Hazel (Halstead) Hegge. She grew up in Rose Creek, Minnesota and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1964.

Darlene married Paul Reed in 1964 and had 2 sons, Al and Mark before later divorcing. She worked for many years in housekeeping at Sacred Heart Care Center and retired in 2015. She was a member of St. Augustine Church and looked forward to attending Mass every Saturday evening.

Her greatest love in life was family. She was always the first to arrive and the last to leave an event that supported them. The family often joked that she knew their schedules better than they knew their own. Darlene spent many years enjoying her time with her longtime companion, Orv prior to his passing in 2018. She enjoyed taking Mark and Lori’s dog, Buddy, to the dog park and did this every day for many years. In her later years she spent her time going to Silver Sneakers at the Senior Center. Darlene was very social and could make a friend anywhere she went.

She is survived by her sons, Al (Angie) Reed, and Mark (Lori) Reed of Austin; grandchildren, Katie, Sam, Liz, and Luke; great-grandsons, River and Ian; siblings, Jack Hegge of North Branch, LaVonne Srock of Austin, and Katherine (Ralph) McClaflin of Byron.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Vernon and Phil Hegge; and companion of 30 years, Paul “Orv” Nielson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday June 23, 2022 at 11 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. James Steffes officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin and again on Friday one hour prior to services at St. Augustine Church. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Rose Creek, MN.

