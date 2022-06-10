Convictions: May 22 to June 5

— Andrew Michael Larson, 42, Austin, was sentenced to two year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Marcos Rodriguez, 24, Lansing, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation bodily harm alcoholic concentration .08 or more. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Edward Terrill Stewart, 50, Austin, was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact within 10 years of two or more convictions. He was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for felony fifth degree drugs possession. Sentences to run concurrent.

— Michael Deandre Wilson, 45, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 263 days in jail. He was given credit for 102 days served.

— Nathaniel Dean Bachelder, 41, Adams, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony receiving stolen property. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and 1 day in prison. He was also sentenced to two years probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was given credit for 10 days served.

— Nicholas Patrick Rietheimer, 41, Waltham, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. He was given credit for four days served.

— Sara Jane Stevens, 35, Blair, Wisconsin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for traffic DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.

— Madio Geovanni Callahan, 20, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Terry Eugene Halvorson, 57, Brownsdale, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine. Failure to do so could result in 145 days in jail. He was given credit for 35 days in jail.

— Robert James Leonard, 36, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison.

— Domingo Diego Nicolas, 35, Austin, was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor drivers license-use false name/DOB to identify self to police. He must pay a $50 fine and $5,000 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail.

— Pedro Leon Padron, 36, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 309 days in jail. He was given credit for 56 days served.

— Seth Matthew Pennucci, 29, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Andrea Verle Schmitt, 52, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. She must follow several conditions.

— Jamie John Kujak, 33, Moose Lake, Minnesota, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of tear gas. He was also sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony fifth degree drugs possession. Sentences to run concurrent. He was also sentenced for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II-not marijuana. He was given credit for 257 days in jail.

— Scott Jason Kellogg, 43, Preston, was sentenced to 57 months in prison and fined $5,400 for first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more.

— Jason David Kulish, 47, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Martin Lee Mosley, 27, Sacramento, California, was sented to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions and pay $6,508 in restitution.

— Elvis Joko Porte, 30, Rochester, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony assault fourth degree correctional employee, probation officer, prosecutor, judge-demonstrable bodily harm. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.