Convictions: June 5-12

— Trendon James Johnson, 33, Rochester, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. He was also fined $50.

— Derek Lee Olson, 33, Hartland, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for drugs-third degree sale-narcotic.

— Oman Onyongo, 36, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail.

— Giovanni German Vasquez Rosales, 35, Austin, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for second degree criminal sexual conduct-victim under 16 years old-significant relationship, multiple acts. He must also pay a $50 fine.

— Tony Viramonh, 34, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions and pay a $400 fine. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.

— Kayla Ann Blom, LeRoy, 23, LeRoy, was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. She must follow conditions and pay a $300 fine.

— Kayla Elizabeth Choronzy, 22, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Angie Michelle Ruff, 43, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 175 days in jail. She was given credit for five days served.

— Pascual Tomas Andres, 21, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— David Michael Finley, 41, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.