BP’s Forsberg scores a state high jump title
Published 8:55 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022
Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg struck gold at the Minnesota Class A state track and field meet as she scored a state title in the high jump on the first day of the Class A meet in St. Michael/Albertville Thursday.
Forsberg jumped a height of five-feet, six inches to win high jump after taking fourth in the event in her first state meet in 2021.
Ashley Kinman of Pierz tied with Ellie Becker of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball for second with a height of 5-3.
Riley Paul of GMLOKS took sixth in the shot put.
The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team advanced to the finals and Annaka Reiland and Chantle Reiland each advanced to the 200-meter dash finals.
FINALS
BOYS RESULTS
Shot put: Riley Paul (GMLOKS) (sixth, 50-2.25)
GIRLS RESULTS
High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-6)
PRELIMS
BOYS RESULTS
400-meter dash: James Howard (GMLOKS) (second, 50.58)
GIRLS RESULTS
100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 12.36); Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (third, 12.52)
300-meter hurdles: Breely Gallle (13th, 49.19)
4 x 200-meter relay: GMLOKS (second, 1:46.50)