BP’s Forsberg scores a state high jump title

Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg struck gold at the Minnesota Class A state track and field meet as she scored a state title in the high jump on the first day of the Class A meet in St. Michael/Albertville Thursday.

Forsberg jumped a height of five-feet, six inches to win high jump after taking fourth in the event in her first state meet in 2021.

Ashley Kinman of Pierz tied with Ellie Becker of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball for second with a height of 5-3.

Riley Paul of GMLOKS took sixth in the shot put.

The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team advanced to the finals and Annaka Reiland and Chantle Reiland each advanced to the 200-meter dash finals.

FINALS

BOYS RESULTS

Shot put: Riley Paul (GMLOKS) (sixth, 50-2.25)

GIRLS RESULTS

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-6)

PRELIMS

BOYS RESULTS

400-meter dash: James Howard (GMLOKS) (second, 50.58)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 12.36); Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (third, 12.52)

300-meter hurdles: Breely Gallle (13th, 49.19)

4 x 200-meter relay: GMLOKS (second, 1:46.50)