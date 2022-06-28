Blooming Prairie old Fashioned Fourth of July: July 2-4

One of the biggest celebrations in the State of Minnesota is just up the road on Highway 218.

Plan to visit Blooming Prairie for it’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July on July 2-4, for a whole host of activities.

But you’re going to want to run, because that’s how the celebration starts off. The Red, White & Boom 5K will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2.

The celebration’s parade will be held on July 4 from 2:30-4 p.m. and the three-day event will be capped with Fireworks at Victory Field at 10 p.m.

Schedule of events

All times and events are subject to change.

Saturday, July 2

• Red, White & Boom 5K at BP Nutrition, 8:30 a.m.

• Red, White and Spike Volleyball Tournament, Victory Field, 10:30 a.m.

• Beer Gardens (50 cents off with button), Victory Field, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Red, White & Bounce World (inflatables), 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Kids Activities, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Street Dance – Smokescreen, J&H Liquor, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

• Antique Tractor Show, High School, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Tractor Pull, Victory Field, 9 a.m.

• Concessions, City Park and Victory Field, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Red, White & Bounce World, Victory Field, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Red, White & Game On (video game trailer), Victory Field, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Kids Activities, City Park and Victory Field, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Beanbag Tournament, City Park, noon (register at 11 a.m.)

• Beer Gardens (50 cents off with button), City Park, noon to 9 p.m.

• Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull, City Park, sign-up at 4:30 p.m.

• Music in the Pavilion, 6 p.m.

• Teen Dance, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

• BP Lion’s Club Breakfast, Prairie Manor, 8-11:30 a.m.

• Concessions, City Park and Victory Field, all day

• Antique Tractor Show, high school, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Fire Department Open House, 9-11 a.m.

• Fire Arts Fair, City Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Pony rides, Victory Field, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Red, White & Bounce World, Victory Field 10 am. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Red, White & Game On (video game trailer), Victory Field, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Beer Gardens (50 cents off with button, City Park, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Kids Activities, City Park and Victory Field, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Parade, 2:30-4 p.m.

• Live music – Travis Thamert, 6-9:30 p.m.

• Fireworks (rain make-up date, July 5), Victory Field, 10 p.m.