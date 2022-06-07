Austin Youth Hockey set to host its 18th annual golf tournament

Published 7:18 pm Monday, June 6, 2022

By Daily Herald

Austin Youth Hockey will be hosting its 18th annual golf tournament at Austin Country Club June 13.

The event is the largest fundraising effort that has been done to support AYH and it allowed the entire Mite program to allow first year players to play hockey for free.

The golf will begin at noon with a shotgun start. Attendees may register at www.golfgenius.com/ggid/aydh2022/register.

For more information, contact Andy Bang, the head golf professional at ACC at abang@austincountryclub.com.

More RSS General

A new opportunity: Eight Packers are ready to experience the state track and field meet for the first time

Lyle-Pacelli youth baseball team takes first in Owatonna

Packers advance 8 track and field athletes to state

Hayfield moves with a win from a return to state, Southland knocks off LP

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections