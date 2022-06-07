Austin Youth Hockey set to host its 18th annual golf tournament

Austin Youth Hockey will be hosting its 18th annual golf tournament at Austin Country Club June 13.

The event is the largest fundraising effort that has been done to support AYH and it allowed the entire Mite program to allow first year players to play hockey for free.

The golf will begin at noon with a shotgun start. Attendees may register at www.golfgenius.com/ggid/aydh2022/register.

For more information, contact Andy Bang, the head golf professional at ACC at abang@austincountryclub.com.