Austin Public Schools Wins NSPRA Digital Media Excellence Award

Austin Public Schools has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with a Digital Media Excellence Award.

NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards “recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites.”

“Our objective with strong school communications is to serve the public by keeping everyone informed and emphasizing the significant work of the Austin Public Schools,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “It’s an honor to be acknowledged by NSPRA and award-winning communication professionals.”

Austin’s winning entry, in the Video (produced in-house) category, highlighted the PI Academy program at Southgate Elementary School and can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wauFWHVMcu0.

“There are a lot of innovative and successful programs at Austin Public Schools,” said Communications Coordinator Ryan Mayers. “Seeing them recognized means a lot to everyone in the district and is a real credit to the community.”