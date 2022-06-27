Austin man flown to Rochester after motorcycle crash

A 29-year-old Austin man was flown by helicopter to a Rochester hospital Friday evening after a motorcycle crash northeast of Clarks Grove.

Seth Allen Johnson was taken from the scene of the crash by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where he was transported by Mayo One to Rochester.

His condition Monday afternoon was unknown.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated Johnson was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered possible head injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office stated a person drove by at 7:19 p.m. and discovered Johnson and the motorcycle lying on the east side of the roadway about 30 feet into a bean field.

It was unknown how long he had been there prior to the motorist’s arrival.