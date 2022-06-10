Austin celebrates 2022 Pride Festival

Published 6:18 pm Friday, June 10, 2022

By Daily Herald

To celebrate June as National Pride Month, Austin’s Human Rights Commission will be hosting Austin’s Community Pride from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will be held at the Cedar River Farmer’s Market site located at 501 E. Oakland Avenue.

Pride is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and be proud of living  openly and authentically.

The event will include entertainment, food and activities including over 20 vendors, five food trucks, bounce house, yard games, face painting and three  hours of live entertainment, featuring Austin’s own Roxi Manacoochi.

Together with their neighbors, people of Austin and surrounding communities will come  together at the Austin Pride Festival to remind people that communities work best when  every member belongs.

This is an all ages event.

The event is sponsored by Human Rights Commission, The Hormel Institute, Riverland Community College’s – Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) and Amnesty International, Land Home  Financial Services, Hormel Foods’ HProud & Allies, Austin Congregational UCC, VFW, APAC,  Old 218, Games People Play and Water Parks of Minnesota.

Additional information can be found on the Human Rights Commission Facebook page  @austinhumanrightscommission. 

