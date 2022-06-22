Area college athletes named to MCAC Elite Team

Riverland Community College had four athletes named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Spring 2022 Elite Team and another former area athlete from Rochester Community and Technical College was also named.

Making the list for Riverland was former Austin Packers girls basketball standout Elyse Hebrink along with teammates Imani Colon and Cameron McQuery.

Blue Devils baseball player Evan Hubatch was also named to the team.

Meanwhile, RCTC’s Olivia Christianson, a graduate of Lyle High School and standout on several Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball teams, also made the list.

The award recognizes student-athletes who combined outstanding academic and athletic performance through the winter and spring seasons.

All 104 athletes named to the list must also have earned MCAC All-Academic as well All-Division, All-Conference, All-Region and or all All-American honors.