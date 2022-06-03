Area athletes shine at Section 1A track and field meet

Area athletes put up some big performances at the Section 1A track and field finals in Triton Thursday.

The GMLOKS girls had a huge day as Anika Reiland and Chantle Reiland each punched their ticket to state in the 100-meter dash and Anika took also made it to state in the 200-meter dash.

Eighth grader Breeley Galle advanced in the 300-meter hurdles, Lexy Foster took first in the shot put and discus to get to state

The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team of Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland, Breely Galle and Anika Reiland took first to get to state.

James Howard is headed to state in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash for the GMLOKS boys, Garrison Hubka advanced to state in the 1600-meter run, Riley Paul advanced in shot put and Christian Luthe and Paul each advanced in discus.

Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg took first in the high jump to advance to the state meet.

The Class A prelims are set for 4 p.m. June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville and the finals are set for 4 p.m. June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville.

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: James Howard (GMLOKS) (third, 11.35)

200-meter dash: James Howard (GMLOKS) (second, 22.59)

400-meter dash: James Howard (GMLOKS) (first, 50.11); Sam Skillestad (BP) (sixth, 53.26)

800-meter dash: Andrew Imm (eighth, 2:07.16)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (second, 4:30.58)

3200-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (fourth, 10:13.06)

110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (fourth, 16.51)

300-meter hurdles: Zach Reiland (GMLOKS) (seventh, 43.88)

Shot put: Riley Paul (GMLOKS) (second, 49-7.50); Drew Kittelson (BP) (third, 46-3.50); Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) (fourth, 44-4.50)

Discus: Christian Luthe (GMLOKS) (first, 139-10); Riley Paul (second, 139); Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) (fifth, 122-6)

Long jump: Steele Tebay (H) (sixth, 19-10)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 12.90); Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 13.03); Breanna Subbert (H) (seventh, 13.49)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 25.57)

800-meter dash: McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) (10th, 2:31.69)

1600-meter run: Naomi Warmka (GMLOKS) (fifth, 5:46.11)

3200-meter run: Kirsten Koopal (LP) (eighth, 12:41.63)

100-meter hurdles: Katelyn Hauser (GMLOKS) (eighth, 17.93)

300-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (second, 48.18)

4 x 200-meter relay: Anna Oehlke, Chantle Reiland, Breely Galle, Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 1:45.19)

4 x 800-meter relay: Naomi Warmka, Lauren Queensland, McKenna Hendrickson, Kendyl Queensland (third, 10:04.97)

Shot put: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (first, 36-10.50); Becca Hoffman (GMLOKS) (third, 34-4); Callie Coolidge (H) (fourth, 32-10.50)

Discus: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (first, 116)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-5); Nevaeh Shaw (GMLOKS) (fifth, 4-11)

Pole vault: McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) (fourth, 8-4)

Long jump: Breanna Subbert (H) (fifth, 16-6.50)

Triple jump: Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (third, 33-2.25)